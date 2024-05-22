India suffered a left shin injury during Tuesday's win over the Padres but remained in game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

India was hurt when he got tangled up with San Diego catcher Luis Campusano while scoring on a sacrifice fly to left. India was noticeably grabbing the shin and limped off the field but was able to finish the game. It is presumed he will be able to play Wednesday, but the Reds will likely wait to see how the shin responds overnight.