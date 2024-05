India went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

India helped the Reds sweep the weekend series against the Dodgers by delivering a two-out, two-run single as part of Cincinnati's four-run third inning. He then swiped his fifth base, putting himself in scoring position to cross the plate on a Nick Martini single. India went 4-for-10 in the three-game sweep with two extra-base hits and six RBI.