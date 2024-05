India went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and a walk in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

India's fifth-inning grand slam capped off a six-run frame and proved to be the deciding factor in the victory. The 27-year-old was 8-for-46 (.174) with no extra-base hits over his previous 14 contests before Friday's big performance. He has just eight extra-base hits (three home runs) with a .653 OPS through 44 games this season.