India went 1-for-4 and scored a run during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

India had missed the last two games due to a migraine, but the issue subsided ahead of Friday's contest, allowing him to return to the leadoff spot in Cincinnati's lineup. During his first game back, the 27-year-old infielder singled in the fourth inning and came around to score the Reds' first run of the game, though Cincinnati's offense was ultimately unable to keep up with the Dodgers'. India is now 11-for-48 (.229) with one RBI since the beginning of May.