India went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and five total RBI in a 12-7 win over the Rockies.

India cut the Reds' deficit to 7-6 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning before breaking the game open with a grand slam off Angel Chivilli in the ninth, extending the lead to 12-7. After a slow start, India's started to turn things around at the plate -- he has at least one hit in nine of his last 12 games, going 14-for-36 (.389) with 13 RBI in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old second baseman is slashing .242/.358/.347 with four homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and five stolen bases through 55 games this season.