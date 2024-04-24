India (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

India and Jake Fraley are being held out of the starting nine for the fourth and fifth consecutive games, respectively, as both work to return to 100 percent health in their recoveries from illness. Santiago Espinal has been serving as India's primary replacement and will draw another start at second base Wednesday. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, India was at the team facility Wednesday and was able to do some hitting, so he should be available off the bench, if needed.