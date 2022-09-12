The Reds placed Dunn on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Officially, Dunn is on the IL without a designation, but Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer notes that the right-hander dealt with an illness before exiting Sunday's loss to the Brewers after pitching three innings. With that in mind, Dunn's absence is presumably related to a positive COVID-19 test, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Reds as soon as he clears the necessary protocols. After yielding six runs in the loss to Milwaukee, Dunn now sits on a 6.10 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 31 innings with Cincinnati on the season.