Reds' Kyle Farmer: Ready to go Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Farmer (neck) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Mets.
Farmer is back in the lineup after missing Monday's contest with a sore neck. The 31-year-old has gone 3-for-17 with an RBI and run scored over five games in August.
