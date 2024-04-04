Balcazar will open the season with High-A Dayton, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This is a nice vote of confidence for Balcazar, as he only played 18 games at Single-A last year before tearing his right ACL and missing the rest of the season. Balcazar added 10 pounds of good weight while rehabbing his injury and started swinging a bat in October. He has logged batting averages on balls in play over .420 at Single-A and in the Arizona Complex League, so his numbers are a little inflated, but Balcazar is a quality defensive shortstop with a chance to hit for a pretty high average (career .300 hitter) while getting on base at a decent clip (career .392 OBP).