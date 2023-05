Balcazar was placed on the 7-day injured list after tearing his right ACL, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Balcazar is considered one of the better infield prospects in a Cincinnati system that is loaded with them, and he was hitting .324 with an .898 OPS over 68 at-bats before the injury. He'll likely miss the rest of the 2023 season with a chance to return to the field as a 19-year-old in 2024.