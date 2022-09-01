Minor tossed 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals in extra-innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Minor fired three scoreless frames to open Wednesday's outing, but Nolan Arenado ripped a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning, accounting for the only blemish on his line. The left-hander left the contest the following inning after Dylan Carlson notched a two-out single. Minor has now put together two solid starts in a row, giving up four runs over 11.2 frames in those outings. The 34-year-old now owns a 5.98 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 67 punchouts over 84.1 innings in 16 starts this year.