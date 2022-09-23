Minor was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 20, with left shoulder soreness.

Minor was scheduled to start Friday against Milwaukee but will instead make his way to the injured list. The 34-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the final game of the regular season Oct. 5, but he's more likely to be shut down as the Reds take a look at their younger arms down the stretch. Minor has a 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 76:40 K:BB across 98 innings this year and has a $13 million mutual option for next year, which Cincinnati is likely to decline.