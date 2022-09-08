Minor (4-10) earned the win over the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing one run on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Minor allowed multiple baserunners in four of the six innings in which he pitched, but all 10 hits against him were singles. He constantly escaped trouble, thanks in large part to three double plays turned behind him. Remarkably, he tied his worst mark of the season with the 10 hits while tying his best mark by allowing just one run. Minor started the season at 1-10, but each of his three decisions since has been a victory. He's allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past three starts.