Minor (4-11) allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Pirates.

All the damage against Minor came via the long ball as he served up three home runs in the loss. Five of those runs came during a brutal fifth inning. The 34-year-old lefty had given up just five runs over his previous three starts but he saw his ERA climb to 5.78 and took his first loss since Aug. 15. Minor is lined up to start in St. Louis this weekend.