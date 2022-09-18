Minor (4-12) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks over three innings against St. Louis. He struck out one.

Minor surrendered two in the first inning and three in the third, capped off by a two-run homer from catcher Yadier Molina with one out. The lefty has allowed seven hits or more in four of his last seven starts and has pitched six innings or more just once. In 10 starts at home this season, the 34-year-old has an 0-8 record with a 6.22 ERA, compared to a 4-4 record and 5.89 ERA over nine road starts.