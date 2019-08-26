The Reds reinstated Ciuffo (thumb) from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chattanooga on Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville.

Ciuffo underwent surgery on his right thumb in early June, a development that likely factored into the Rays' decision to release him just under a month later. The backstop quickly landed a minor-league deal with Cincinnati and was cleared for a rehab assignment in the lower rungs of the minors back in mid-August. Now that he's proven his health, Ciuffo should get an opportunity to play at least semi-regularly at Louisville as the International League season winds down.