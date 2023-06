Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right knee irritation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel missed one game last week and another this week with the injury and the Reds have decided to give him a little down time. He will be eligible for activation on June 16, but whether he will be ready to roll at that time remains to be seen. Top prospect Elly De La Cruz is up to take Senzel's spot on the roster.