Espinal is expected to work as the primary pitcher behind an opener in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Fernando Cruz will serve as the opener, but as a traditional reliever, he is unlikely to get more than a few outs before turning things over to the bullpen. Espinal had a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 15.2 innings over his last four appearances at Triple-A.