The Reds selected Espinal from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The righty fills the active roster spot of Justin Dunn (undisclosed), who went on the injured list Monday. Espinal, who's spent time with three organizations this season, has posted a 5.63 ERA and has allowed 20 home runs at the Triple-A level, so he's unlikely to offer much from a fantasy perspective. That said, he could enter the starting rotation for however long Dunn is sidelined.