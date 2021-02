Carle signed a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to major-league camp with the Reds on Thursday.

In Carle's lone full big-league season, he looked quite good, posting a 2.86 ERA in 63 frames for Atlanta in 2018. He threw just 9.1 innings and gave up 10 runs the next year, however, and he failed to make a team's 40-man roster last season, so it's not clear he has it in him to repeat that performance. Still, the risk here for the Reds to find out whether or not he can is very low.