Reds manager David Bell said Akiyama (hamstring) could begin playing in rehab games at the organization's alternate site in the next 7-to-10 days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Testing his injured left hamstring in a game setting will be the last hurdle Akiyama will need to clear in the recovery process for an injury that he sustained during a Cactus League game in mid-March. Bell said that if Akiyama can avoid any further setbacks in the simulated games, the 32-year-old would be on track to return from the 10-day injured list in the first week of May. Once activated, Akiyama would likely serve as the Reds' fourth or fifth outfielder.