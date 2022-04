Akiyama agreed to a minor-league contract with the Padres on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Akiyama has shown decent defense in center field in his two seasons in the majors and has made a fair amount of contact, but his complete lack of power makes him unexciting as even a bench option. He has zero homers and a 0.8 percent barrel rate in 366 career plate appearances, leading to a .224/.320/.274 slash line.