Zeuch (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks over 2.2 innings against the Phillies.

Zeuch began what would become a four-run third inning by allowing a solo homer to catcher J.T. Realmuto, and he then surrendered a series of walks and singles before being removed from the game. Cincinnati called the righty up from Triple-A Louisville due to the injury to Graham Ashcraft (biceps), and it's unclear if he'll receive another turn through the rotation. This was the 27-year-old's third major league start of 2022, and he has allowed six runs in four innings or fewer during all three outings.