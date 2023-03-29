The Phillies acquired Zeuch from the Rockies on Tuesday.
Zeuch was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Rockies in the middle of March, and the right-hander now will be a part of the Philadelphia organization. The 2016 first-round pick allowed seven earned runs while giving up three homers in the Cactus League before the reassignment. Zeuch provides depth for the Phillies, and be it with Philadelphia or Triple-A Lehigh Valley he isn't likely to provide high-leverage innings in 2023 or any other year.