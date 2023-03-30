site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tejay Antone: Goes on 60-day IL
The Reds placed Antone (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Antone missed all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery and then suffered a flexor strain this past winter. There's no clear timetable for when he might be ready to join the Reds' bullpen.
