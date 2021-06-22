The Reds reinstated Antone (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Antone was sidelined for just over two weeks with what was apparently a mild case of right forearm inflammation. Though he missed out on a spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation, Antone had proven to be a valuable multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen prior to landing on the IL. Across his 20 appearances spanning 32 frames, Antone has posted a 1.41 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB while collecting seven holds and three saves.