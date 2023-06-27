Antone (elbow) started a throwing program at the Reds' spring facility in Arizona earlier this month and resumed pitching off a mound last week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosecrans, if Antone remains free of setbacks while building up over the course of multiple bullpen sessions, he'll be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice beginning July 8. After that, Antone will be targeting July 19 as the starting date for his rehab assignment, and he'll most likely stay in the minors for close to the full length of the 30-day window as he aims to regain both velocity and command coming off his August 2021 Tommy John surgery. Antone had been expected to be fully healthy for spring training, but he suffered a flexor strain in the same elbow over the offseason to further delay his return to the Cincinnati bullpen. He now appears poised to make his 2023 debut at some point in August.