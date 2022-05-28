Pham agreed to sit out Friday's game against the Giants following his pregame incident with Joc Pederson, which the league office is now investigating, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The incident happened in left field during the Reds' batting practice, when Pham apparently slapped Pederson amid the altercation, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. It remains to be seen how the incident affects Pham's availability over the next couple days, but it's possible he faces punishment from MLB.