site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tony-santillan-likely-done-for-season | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tony Santillan: Likely done for season
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Santillan (back) is unlikely to return this season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager David Bell called it a "long shot" to expect Santillan to return from his lower-back strain this season. Alexis Diaz has emerged as the Reds' go-to option for saves in Santillan's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read