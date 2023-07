Cincinnati added Santillan as the 27th man for Tuesday night's game against the Giants.

Santillan can be utilized by the Reds in their regularly-scheduled game versus San Francisco after Monday's suspended contest is completed. The 26-year-old missed the first three months of the 2023 season due to lingering back and hamstring injuries, but he logged two scoreless innings for Cincinnati earlier this month and worked a scoreless frame with two strikeouts this past weekend at Triple-A Louisville.