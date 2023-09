Santillan cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Santillan gave up one run over 3.1 innings in three appearances with the Reds, but a 9.26 ERA and 2.12 WHIP in Triple-A was enough to keep other teams from claiming him off waivers. Santillan will almost certainly remain in Louisville to finish the season.