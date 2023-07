The Reds optioned Santillan to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

After throwing two scoreless innings since returning from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Santillan will be pushed off the active roster to make room for Michael Mariot, who was selected from Louisville on Saturday. The 26-year-old righty put up a 7.00 ERA and 2.22 WHIP through nine innings during his rehab assignment in Triple-A, and he'll likely have to show significant improvement before rejoining the Reds' bullpen.