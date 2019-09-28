Mahle will make one more start Sunday against the Pirates after Trevor Bauer was scratched due to illness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle will be pitching on just three days' rest, though he only lasted 2.1 innings in his start Wednesday against the Brewers. He'll get a shot to improve on his 5.34 season ERA, though it's not clear if he'll pitch long enough to get a chance at his third win of the year.