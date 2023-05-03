Minnesota placed Mahle (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
The Twins recalled Louie Varland from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, and he'll slot into Mahle's spot in the rotation for the foreseeable future. Mahle was diagnosed last week with a right arm posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain and won't be cleared to resume a throwing program for another four weeks. Even if Mahle experiences no setbacks and is cleared to start throwing again by the end of the month, he'll still likely need another two weeks beyond that to get his arm reconditioned for a starting role.