Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Mahle will be shut down at least four weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Mahle was removed from Thursday's start against the Royals due to an elbow issue, and he won't throw in the coming weeks after receiving his diagnosis. The right-hander will be re-evaluated after four weeks, and he'll presumably be sidelined until at least mid-June since he'll need to build back up following his shutdown. A better idea of Mahle's status should come into focus once he's re-evaluated, but he's facing an extended absence.