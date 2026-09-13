Mahle (6-10) tallied the win Saturday against the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

Mahle cruised to the victory Saturday, with Atlanta surging for eight runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander has been dealing on the mound in his new digs, surrendering two runs or fewer while pitching at least six innings in six of his last seven outings since joining Atlanta. He'll look to keep the good times going his next time out in Houston, where he'll carry a season 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 127:43 K:BB over 138 innings.