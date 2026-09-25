Mahle took a no-decision Thursday against the Reds, striking out two while allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in five innings.

Mahle had trouble with hard contact, giving up three extra-base hits (two home runs). It was a big letdown by the right-hander, who entered Thursday on a streak of eight consecutive starts with two runs or fewer allowed since joining Atlanta. He's still expected to be a key part of the rotation this postseason, posting a superb 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 48:9 K:BB over 54.1 innings for his new team.