Mahle signed a two-year, $40 million contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Mahle got off to a poor start in 2026 but was fantastic after being traded from San Francisco to Atlanta at the deadline, posting a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 54.1 innings in the final two months of the regular season. Clearly comfortable in his new environment, the 32-year-old will remain in Atlanta for another two years, adding depth in the rotation behind Cy Young Award finalist Chris Sale.