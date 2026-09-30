Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said after Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Wednesday that Mahle suffered an abdominal injury while warming up and nearly didn't start as scheduled, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports. The right-hander didn't factor in the decision, giving up one run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk across seven innings.

Mahle fully downplayed the injury, but it makes the playoff performance even more impressive as he tied a season best for innings pitched. It continues a strong run of form for the 32-year-old, who posted a 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 48:9 K:BB in 54.1 frames across nine regular-season starts after being acquired from the Giants at the trade deadline. Should Atlanta advance to the NLDS, Mahle tentatively lines up to take the mound in Game 3 against the Dodgers next week.