Mahle (7-10) earned the win Friday against the Astros after allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

Mahle continued his impressive run since joining Atlanta, limiting Houston's only damage against him to Isaac Paredes' RBI single in the fourth inning. He threw 64 of 98 pitches for strikes and departed with a 2-1 advantage before Atlanta pulled away late. Mahle has allowed one earned run or fewer in seven of his eight starts with Atlanta, posting a 1.28 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 49.1 innings since he was acquired from San Francisco before the trade deadline. He's expected to make his next start against the Reds on Thursday.