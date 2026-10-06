Mahle revealed Tuesday that the abdominal pull he suffered prior to his Game 2 against the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series is no longer an issue, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Mahle felt a tug in his abdominal area while warming up in the bullpen before the game. However, the hurler said he didn't feel soreness during the outing when he tossed seven innings of one-run ball, nor did he feel anything during a recent bullpen session. Mahle is scheduled to start Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.