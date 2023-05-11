Mahle (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery and is officially done for the 2023 season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After Mahle was initially placed on the 15-day injured list May 3 with a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his right elbow, he was quickly shifted to the 60-day injured list Friday. Now nearly one week later, it has been determined he needs to surgically repair his elbow and he will be out for the remainder of the 2023 campaign and likely the majority, if not all of the 2024 season. Recovery from a Tommy John surgery typically falls between 12-to-18 months. Mahle was off to a strong start with Minnesota this year, producing a 3.16 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 25.2 innings in five starts.