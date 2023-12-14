Mahle (elbow) signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mahle underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow this past May and is likely to miss the entire first half of the 2024 season, but he'll be an intriguing rotation option for the reigning World Series champions once he returns to full health. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 424 strikeouts over his last 374 innings dating back to the beginning of the 2020 campaign. This deal with Texas will pay him $5.5 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in 2025. He can also earn another $5 million via performance-based bonuses.