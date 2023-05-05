Mahle (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mahle was diagnosed with a right arm posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain last week and landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. He will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks and will have to be gradually built back up in order to return to a starter role. He'll be eligible to return in early July, but there's a decent chance Mahle will be out until after the All-Star break.