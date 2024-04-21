Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Patrick Sandoval loaded the bases in the first inning and Stephenson cashed in with his first career grand slam. As Mark Sheldon of MLB.com notes, Stephenson has been one of the best hitters in baseball at making hard contact so far this year, ranking at the very top of the league in barrel percentage entering play Saturday. The results weren't there early on this season, but Stephenson now has three home runs in his last seven games.