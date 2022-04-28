Stephenson (concussion) is targeting a return Tuesday against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson is already eligible to return from the 7-day injured list but evidently needs a few more days to get up to speed. Aramis Garcia should remain the Reds' primary catcher until he returns.
