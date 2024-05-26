Benson went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Benson followed up Spencer Steer's homer in the first inning with one of his own off Walker Buehler in the second. While Benson is providing some category juice with seven homers and eight steals through 49 games this season, he's batting just .193/.293/.398. His struggles have led to him falling to the bottom of the order against righties, and the bit of time he was seeing against lefties earlier this season has dried up.