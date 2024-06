Benson went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's win over Colorado.

Benson singled and scored in the third inning before hitting a two-run triple and scoring again in the fourth. He capped off his day with an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth. Benson had gone 29 straight games since his last multi-hit performance April 29; during that stretch, he went 13-for-74 (.176). He's now slashing .205/.309/.426 with 20 RBI and 21 extra-base hits through 57 games.