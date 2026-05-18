Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Benson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Benson had been included in the lineup for each of the Reds' last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench against Phillies righty Andrew Painter while Cincinnati goes with a starting outfield of JJ Bleday, TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer from left to right. Second baseman Matt McClain will occupy Benson's usual spot at the top of the batting order.

More News