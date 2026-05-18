Benson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Benson had been included in the lineup for each of the Reds' last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench against Phillies righty Andrew Painter while Cincinnati goes with a starting outfield of JJ Bleday, TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer from left to right. Second baseman Matt McClain will occupy Benson's usual spot at the top of the batting order.