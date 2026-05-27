Reds' Will Benson: Playing time on downturn

Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The left-handed-hitting Benson will be on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with three of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. At this point, Benson appears to have faded into a reserve role while the Reds have opened up more playing time in the outfield lately for Blake Dunn and Spencer Steer. The decline in opportunities comes while Benson has slashed just .091/.259/.091 with a 37 percent strikeout rate over his last 11 games.